Short Interest in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expands By 34.5%

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the April 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. Navient has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a current ratio of 19.55.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc acquired 315,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Navient by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,315,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,258,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,240,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,552,000 after purchasing an additional 177,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Navient by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 484,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAVI. Compass Point cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

