Short Interest in Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Declines By 26.5%

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 291,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,141.0 days.

OTCMKTS EFRTF remained flat at $$8.60 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

EFRTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

