Short Interest in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Rises By 33.4%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the April 15th total of 6,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $5.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $391,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $151,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,426 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 545.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

