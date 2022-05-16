Short Interest in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Declines By 23.3%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 411,600 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 536,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 498,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NCNA shares. Cowen cut shares of NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on NuCana from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 709,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NuCana by 98,968.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 445,359 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NuCana by 163.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 324,010 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in NuCana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuCana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

NCNA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,829. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $31.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.58. NuCana has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

