Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Grows By 33.0%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the April 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NUW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.85. 1,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,161. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

