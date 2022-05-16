Short Interest in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Grows By 33.5%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the April 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,889.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onconova Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

