Short Interest in Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Decreases By 25.3%

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the April 15th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:OPSSF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 56,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,386. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. Opsens has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.99.
About Opsens (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opsens (OPSSF)
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.