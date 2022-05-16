Short Interest in Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Decreases By 25.3%

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the April 15th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:OPSSF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 56,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,386. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. Opsens has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

Get Opsens alerts:

About Opsens (Get Rating)

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.