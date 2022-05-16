Short Interest in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Drops By 20.8%

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $155.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

