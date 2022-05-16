Short Interest in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Decreases By 24.6%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NRGX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,227. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 104,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $3,576,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

