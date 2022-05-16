Short Interest in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Declines By 21.9%

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the April 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $77.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.30. Popular has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. Popular had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 31.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Popular’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

In other news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 269,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after buying an additional 74,767 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 51.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth about $2,215,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 15.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 129,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

