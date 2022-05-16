Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Rises By 32.1%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGUCY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.17. 190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. Prosegur Cash has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.72.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

