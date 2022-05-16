Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Rises By 32.1%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PGUCY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.17. 190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. Prosegur Cash has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.72.
