Short Interest in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Rises By 57.3%

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the April 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,583. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21. Radian Group has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $24.84.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 156,900 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,333,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,029,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Radian Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,078,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,374,000 after acquiring an additional 511,889 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.