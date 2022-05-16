Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Declines By 24.2%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Renault stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,266. Renault has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RNLSY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Renault in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Renault from €62.00 ($65.26) to €55.00 ($57.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($49.47) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Renault from €25.00 ($26.32) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Renault from €37.00 ($38.95) to €24.00 ($25.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renault has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

