Short Interest in Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Grows By 30.0%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,212,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the April 15th total of 932,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,123.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RSNHF opened at $4.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. Resona has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $4.80.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Resona from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers factoring, credit card administration, venture capital operation, investment management, and investment advisory and agency services. It also offers banking and trust banking, credit guarantee, collection of bills and receivables, factoring, and credit card administration and guarantee facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Resona (RSNHF)
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.