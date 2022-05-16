Short Interest in Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Grows By 30.0%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,212,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the April 15th total of 932,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,123.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSNHF opened at $4.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. Resona has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Resona from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers factoring, credit card administration, venture capital operation, investment management, and investment advisory and agency services. It also offers banking and trust banking, credit guarantee, collection of bills and receivables, factoring, and credit card administration and guarantee facilities.

