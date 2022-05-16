Short Interest in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Drops By 24.5%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the April 15th total of 8,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

RIGL traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,481. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $352.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.48. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.62.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 99.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

