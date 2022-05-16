Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Increases By 31.4%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 602,200 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the April 15th total of 458,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. 32,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,795. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.51.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLRX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 71,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $114,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

