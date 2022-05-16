Short Interest in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Drops By 22.0%

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 959,500 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $188.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.07. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $155.34 and a one year high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 31.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,995,000 after acquiring an additional 772,892 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth $79,813,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth $55,764,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,995,000 after buying an additional 266,766 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth $39,466,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

