Short Interest in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Declines By 24.3%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 848,300 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the April 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIXY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShiftPixy by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 562,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ShiftPixy by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133,908 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ShiftPixy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShiftPixy stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. 31,823,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,361. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. ShiftPixy has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

ShiftPixy ( NASDAQ:PIXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative return on equity of 124.27% and a negative net margin of 114.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter.

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

