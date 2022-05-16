Short Interest in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Drops By 22.0%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SHI stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.571 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

