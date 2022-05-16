Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Declines By 20.8%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STSBF opened at $0.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. South Star Battery Metals has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.30.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

