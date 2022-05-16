Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Declines By 20.8%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS STSBF opened at $0.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. South Star Battery Metals has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.30.
About South Star Battery Metals (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Star Battery Metals (STSBF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.