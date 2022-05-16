Short Interest in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Rises By 31.5%

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the April 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 320,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stereotaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the third quarter worth about $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STXS traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,541. Stereotaxis has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $136.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 39.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

