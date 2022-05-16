Short Interest in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Drops By 23.9%

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 950,900 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of STE traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.94. The company had a trading volume of 382,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,460. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.43 and a 200-day moving average of $232.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76 and a beta of 0.67. STERIS has a 12 month low of $188.10 and a 12 month high of $255.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.97%.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,626. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of STERIS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.0% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STE. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

