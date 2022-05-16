Short Interest in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Declines By 21.8%

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWNI stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. Tailwind International Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and direct-to-consumer sectors in Europe.

