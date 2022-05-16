Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Decreases By 20.4%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 10,800,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.39. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a SEK 125 price target (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.