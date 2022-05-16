Short Interest in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Declines By 43.8%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the April 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 792,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

TMST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Ken V. Garcia purchased 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,278.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,969,000 after acquiring an additional 312,542 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TimkenSteel by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after buying an additional 106,735 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in TimkenSteel by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after buying an additional 118,665 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after buying an additional 326,697 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth approximately $23,874,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. 1,107,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,274. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. TimkenSteel has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $925.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.77.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.57%. TimkenSteel’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

