Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Drops By 21.9%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the April 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TOSYY opened at $21.60 on Monday. Toshiba has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 5.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Toshiba will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOSYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

About Toshiba (Get Rating)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.