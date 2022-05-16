Short Interest in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Declines By 24.1%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,500 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 657,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 891,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRVG. TheStreet raised trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.73.
Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.69. 13,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,920. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24.
About trivago (Get Rating)
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.
