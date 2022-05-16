Short Interest in Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Declines By 20.6%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the April 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ultrack Systems stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Ultrack Systems has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

About Ultrack Systems

Ultrack Systems, Inc operates in the fleet tracking industry. Its products include battery-powered asset tracking devices, solar powered asset tracking devices, hard wired GPS trackers, GPS padlocks, plug and play trackers, iridium satellite trackers, and GPS dash camera tracker, as well as yard camera HD 720P solar and battery power IP yard cameras.

