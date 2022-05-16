Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Expands By 30.8%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VONE traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,250. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.02 and a 200 day moving average of $206.14. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a 1 year low of $175.30 and a 1 year high of $220.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 228,130.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,743,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,126 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 1,063.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 189,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,862,000 after acquiring an additional 172,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,043,000 after acquiring an additional 152,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after acquiring an additional 125,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the first quarter worth $25,908,000.

