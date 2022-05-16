Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Expands By 30.8%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of VONE traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,250. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.02 and a 200 day moving average of $206.14. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a 1 year low of $175.30 and a 1 year high of $220.90.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.