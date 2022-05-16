Short Interest in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Drops By 25.6%

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 16,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vector Acquisition Co. II stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,269. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAQC. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $2,846,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 152.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 165,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $1,209,000. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

