Short Interest in Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Drops By 20.8%

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.0 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wacker Neuson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.
Wacker Neuson stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $35.15.
Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.
