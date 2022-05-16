Short Interest in Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Drops By 20.8%

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wacker Neuson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Wacker Neuson stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

