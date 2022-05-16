Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Increases By 39.5%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the April 15th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.0602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAD. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,662,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 171,459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 86,773 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 17.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,029 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $4,348,000.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.