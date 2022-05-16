Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Increases By 39.5%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the April 15th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $9.22.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.0602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
