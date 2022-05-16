Short Interest in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Drops By 23.7%

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,400 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the April 15th total of 290,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf lowered WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.61) to GBX 1,230 ($15.16) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $787.00.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPP traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.70. The stock had a trading volume of 128,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,178. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.59. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $57.61 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.2505 dividend. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in WPP by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.