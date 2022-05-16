ShotSpotter, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ShotSpotter in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). William Blair also issued estimates for ShotSpotter’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ShotSpotter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $28.02 on Monday. ShotSpotter has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.22 million, a P/E ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall Hawks acquired 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 847 shares of company stock valued at $23,068 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

