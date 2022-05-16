Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

SMEGF has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Siemens Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €22.00 ($23.16) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Siemens Energy from €25.00 ($26.32) to €24.00 ($25.26) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Siemens Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BNP Paribas cut Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $17.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.