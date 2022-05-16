Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares started coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.80.

Shares of SIA traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.36. 233,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$972.46 million and a PE ratio of 43.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.82. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$12.84 and a one year high of C$16.85.

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$174.18 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

