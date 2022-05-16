Sight Sciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sight Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sight Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 134.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $8.19 on Monday. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 20.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $389.76 million and a PE ratio of -2.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. KCK LTD. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,918,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,800,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,070,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,144,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

