Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBNY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.92.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $201.20 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $179.05 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

