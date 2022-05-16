Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signify Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurel Douty acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,647.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,820 shares of company stock worth $492,801. Insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Signify Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,992,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,009,000 after acquiring an additional 981,902 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Signify Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,657 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Signify Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after acquiring an additional 601,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signify Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 29,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,759,000 after buying an additional 31,915 shares during the period.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

