Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in April

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

SVLKF opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. Silver Lake Resources has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.68.

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Eastern Goldfields and Midwest regions of Western Australia. The company holds interests in the Deflector Gold Copper project that produces gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia, including development and ramp up of a secondary high grade ore source at Rothsay; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

