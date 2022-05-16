Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Short Interest Up 35.2% in April

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the April 15th total of 895,100 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 387,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

SBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Jonestrading downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. Silverback Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $35.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBTX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.