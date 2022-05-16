Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Short Interest Up 35.2% in April

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the April 15th total of 895,100 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 387,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
SBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Jonestrading downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.
Shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. Silverback Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $35.63.
Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX)
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.