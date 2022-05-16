Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the April 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 829,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of SI traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,522. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.94.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,623,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $11,963,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.83.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

