Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.31.

SPG stock opened at $116.78 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $111.17 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

