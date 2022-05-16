Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $12.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. Sims has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

