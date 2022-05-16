Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $12.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. Sims has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $16.99.
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sims (SMSMY)
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.