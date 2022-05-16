SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Update

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the April 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SinglePoint stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. SinglePoint has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
About SinglePoint (Get Rating)
