SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Update

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the April 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SinglePoint stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. SinglePoint has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. The company also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

