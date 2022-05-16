SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.
SRV.UN opened at C$13.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$112.91 million and a PE ratio of 23.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.61. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$5.89 and a 1 year high of C$14.00.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.