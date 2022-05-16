Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Up 39.1% in April

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the April 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,798,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,516,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 663.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 122.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $29.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.