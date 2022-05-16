Sirius Real Estate’s (SRE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 142 ($1.75) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.48% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of SRE stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.42) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 120.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.69. Sirius Real Estate has a 12 month low of GBX 94.10 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 145.30 ($1.79).

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen acquired 43,850 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £49,989 ($61,631.12).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

