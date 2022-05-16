SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the April 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,153,000 after buying an additional 1,889,267 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in SiriusPoint by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,585,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,688 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 25.2% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,359,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter worth about $5,888,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,848,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,236,000 after purchasing an additional 663,417 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

SiriusPoint stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SiriusPoint has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.13.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.96). SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

