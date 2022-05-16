SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SITC International stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. SITC International has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $45.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04.

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

